Jackson Browne to Receive Les Paul Innovation Award at Winter NAMM

Jackson Browne will receive the Les Paul Innovation Award at music trade show NAMM on Jan 27 (the show runs from Jan. 25 – 28) in Anaheim, Calif. The singer-songwriter is being honored as part of the conference’s Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards (NAMM TEC Awards).

The award, whose previous recipients include Neil Young, Pete Townshend and Bruce Springsteen, recognizes “individuals that have set the highest standards of excellence in the creative application of recording technology in the spirit of the famed audio pioneer, inventor and musician, Les Paul.”

Browne is himself a trailblazer, having written and performed such classic songs as “Running on Empty,” “Doctor My Eyes,” and “Somebody’s Baby,” among many others, since debuting in 1972. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007 and continues to tour today.

Said Michael Braunstein, executive director of the Les Paul Foundation: “Jackson Browne’s success as a singer, songwriter and guitarist has had a prolific impression on the music industry throughout his successful career. Like Les Paul, Jackson has never shied away from expressing his emotions or thoughts through his music. I have no doubt that Les would have liked to share a few jams with Jackson along the way.”

The NAMM TEC Awards will be held in the Hilton Anaheim’s Pacific Ballroom. Comedian Demetri Martin will host the ceremony.