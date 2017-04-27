Jack White Signs Worldwide Agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group

Jack White has signed his first-ever multi-year global agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group, which will administer his entire song catalog as a solo artist (including chart-topping albums “Blunderbuss” and “Lazaretto”) and as a member of The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, and The Dead Weather. White is managed by Monotone, Inc.’s Ian Montone and booked by WME’s Marc Geiger and Robby Fraser.

UMPG will service and administer his repertoire while working closely with White’s Third String Tunes and Peppermint Stripe Music publishing companies. The deal marks the first time White has had a single publisher administer rights around the world for his catalog.

“Jack and the entire UMPG team uphold a culture that fosters creativity,” said manager Montone. They are continually at the forefront of the industry. We are excited to be part of the UMPG family.”

Added UMPG Chairman/CEO Jody Gerson: “Jack White is a brilliant and prolific performer, songwriter and producer, whose immense artistry, talent, dedication and uncompromising approach to songwriting have found a new home at UMPG. I’m looking forward to putting the entire global resources of UMPG to work on expanding the popularity and commercial opportunities for his music. I’m thankful to my team for making this agreement a reality and for the passion, focus and meticulous care they bring every day to making UMPG a premiere destination for the world’s most successful songwriters.”

White’s 170 songwriting credits, which have earned him 12 Grammy awards and 35 nominations, include collaborations with Beyonce (on last year’s “Lemonade” album) and Alicia Keys. He recently founded Third Man Books, a publishing house for poetry, fiction, and non-fiction.

White was previously with Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Mushroom Music Publishing outside North America, and self-administered in the U.S.