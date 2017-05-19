It’s Official: Prince’s Estate Manager and Universal Music Group Move to Nullify Recorded-Music Deal

As expected, Universal Music Group and Comerica Bank, the manager of Prince’s estate, are moving ahead with plans to terminate the $31 million recorded-music deal announced earlier this year. On Thursday Comerica Bank, the estate’s manager, filed a motion to approve recission of the the agreement based on “claims of conflicting rights to sound recordings.” According to an announcement at the time, those recordings comprised most of Prince’s released work after he ended his initial deal with Warner Bros. in 1996 as well as unreleased material, but also rights to certain recordings within that initial Warner deal; Warner is disputing those terms. The motion will be presented before Judge Kevin Eide on May 31.

A significant portion of Comerica’s motion is directed at the conduct during the negotiation of L. Londell McMillan, one of two former advisers to the estate, who negotiated the deal on its behalf. “Warner Bros. Records has claimed that the Special Administrator [McMillan] sold rights to Universal Music Group that Warner Bros. Records already holds based on its previous agreements with the Decedent,” the motion reads. Sources tell Variety that McMillan and the other former adviser, Charles Koppelman, received a 10% commission on the deals they negotiated, which also include music-publishing, merchandise and performing-rights agreements.

How these conflicting claims took place is unclear, but a heavily redacted portion of the motion reads: “The Special Administrator and its representatives did not obtain copies of the Decedent’s [earlier] agreements with Warner Bros. Records during the time they negotiated with Universal Music Group and executed the UMG Agreement.”

The motion references multiple agreements between Prince or his estate and Warner Bros. — dated 1977, 1983, 1986, 1991, 2014 and October 2016 — which McMillan ultimately reviewed but was unable to provide to Universal due to confidentiality provisions Warner declined to waive.

Confusion over the deal, which covered much of Prince’s recorded works after the termination of his 19-year-long initial deal with Warner Bros. in 1996, began as soon as it was announced in February. The announcement said that “beginning [in 2018], UMG will obtain U.S. rights to certain renowned Prince albums released from 1979 to 1995” — the years that the artist was signed with Warner Bros. Records and released his most commercially successful recordings by far, including the “1999,” “Purple Rain,” “Parade,” “Batman,” and “Diamonds and Pearls” albums. However, Prince had cut a new deal with Warner in 2014 that sources say garnered him the rights to the majority of his work released on the label (albeit with certain key exceptions).

McMillan and Koppelman were replaced as advisers in April by Spotify’s head of creative services, Troy Carter. All three, as well as a rep for Universal, either declined or had not responded to Variety’s requests for comment.

The issue is further complicated by the fact that McMillan represents three of the estate’s six presumptive heirs. In a court hearing outside Minneapolis last week, judge Kevin Eide took four issues under advisement, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune: one involving the six siblings’ requests to be officially named his lawful heirs, another involving a claim over a consulting contract by Prince’s niece Brianna Nelson, and two involving McMillan. The three heirs represented by McMillan are seeking for him to have access to details of a $2 million licensing deal. However, Comerica is also looking into claims surrounding McMillan’s handling of a troubled Prince tribute concert in October.

Omarr Baker, one of Prince’s siblings who was previously represented by McMillan but has since split with him, has subpoenaed documents about McMillan’s business deals surrounding the estate. McMillan has sought to quash the subpoena, a matter Eide is also taking under advisement.

In an exchange of strongly worded memos over the past few weeks, the three heirs have also claimed, among other matters, that McMillan’s status as a representative of heirs and a special adviser to the estate was a conflict of interest; McMillan has denied any wrongdoing.