Is New Music on the Way From Eminem and Dr. Dre?

Eminem
“The Defiant Ones,” the four-hour-plus-long HBO documentary on the unlikely partnership between veteran record producers/ Beats by Dre founders Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine that premiered Sunday night, has brought together virtually every major player in the duo’s respective lives — and it turns out at least one of those reunions may have extended beyond the documentary. In an interview with Uproxx published Friday, director Allen Hughes may have let a new collaboration slip while answering a question about the pair’s transition from producers to businessmen.

“Dre still records,” he said. “People don’t know this: Dre records every day. Literally, he’s in there recording songs every day. He’s like Picasso in that way. He’s always painting. Right now he’s producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem’s latest album. So Dre’s still real active in music, you know?”

Eminem has teased that a new album is coming soon, and 2 Chainz said in a recent interview with XXL that he’s been in the studio with him.

Dre produced Eminem’s 1999 debut, “The Real Slim Shady,” and played a major role in bringing the rapper to the world. The pair have worked together multiple times in the years since, with Dre contributing a track or two to most of Eminem’s albums, so a reunion would not be much of a surprise. The pair last worked together in 2010 on Eminem’s “Recovery” album.

A rep for Eminem had not responded to Variety‘s request for comment at press time.

 

