Is Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas Dive Bar Tour Stop Postponed?

Just days before the first date of her second Bud Light-sponsored Dive Bar Tour, Lady Gaga has postponed it, a source tells Variety. The tour was scheduled to begin Thursday in Las Vegas at a venue to be announced shortly before the performance.

The reason for the postponement was unclear at press time.

A report in the Las Vegas Review Journal Monday cited sources speculating that the date might move, or might move to another venue than the unannounced original one.

It is unclear whether the delay will affect the additional dive-bar dates — scheduled for July 26 in Los Angeles and August 30 in New Orleans — and Gaga’s long-anticipated 60-date “Joanne” world tour, which is set to launch August 1 in Vancouver. The singer’s critically lauded halftime appearance at the 2017 Super Bowl , as well as her headlining slot at April’s Coachella festival, have built anticipation for the tour.

The singer premiered a new song called “The Cure” at the festival, which was released officially shortly afterward. Gaga has teased that more new music is on the way, although whether it will be released as a new album or (more likely) an expanded version of “Joanne,” which came out in October 2016, is unclear.

The #DiveBarTour was so much fun I had to make one more stop before the #JOANNEWorldTour. See you at a secret location on 7/13! 🍻 @BudLight A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

In 2016, Gaga went on a three-city tour with the brand to promote the release of her newest album “Joanne.” In a press release announcing the 2017 installment, Gaga said: “How could I not want to go back to bars and sing music from ‘Joanne‘? I’m excited to re-team with Bud Light for the Dive Bar Tour this summer.”

Plans call for two additional artists to join the tour, with performances live streamed on Bud Light’s Facebook page.