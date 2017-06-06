Is Jay Z’s New Album Being Teased With ‘4:44’ Ads?

Is “4:44” a code for a new Jay Z album? That’s what has the Internet speculating after the numbers, in an elemental black font over a salmon pink background have been appearing as a banner ad on a number of hip-hop websites, including Complex.com, Fader and Hypebeast.

Click on the ad and nothing happens, but check the source code on Complex’s version of the ad and it’s revealed the URL for the image contains the text “tidal-444” and “SuperHero,” which has some speculating that’s the name of the release, which has been in the works for months.

The mysterious numbers have also appeared on an outdoor advertising campaign in several New York City subway stations, coincidentally enough the Jay St. stop in Brooklyn as well as Times Square in the heart of Manhattan. Signs were also spotted in Los Angeles.

There have been rumblings of a new Jay Z album for several months, including an Instagram post from Swizz Beatz, which pictures him with Jigga alongside the caption, “AlbumModeZone.”

Jay-Z and Beyonce have both attached significance to the number “4,” sporting matching “IV” tattoos on their wedding, while Jay Z’s birthday is December 4 and Beyonce’s is September 4. Their daughter’s name Blue Ivy (IV, the Roman numeral for 4). He’s also released songs called “22 Twos” and “44 Fours.” Others speculate it’s the long-awaited Blueprint 4 or the :44 could mean the eagerly anticipated Jigga-Bey collab. Or could it be a reference to the birth of the couple’s twins? One wag predicts a simultaneous album release and birth date. “Watch them drop it same night the twins are born and go diamond in one week,” tweets Rap Press Secretary (@CAWBBBB).

It’s been four years since Jay Z released his 12th solo album, “Magna Carta… Holy Grail,” on July 4, 2013, via an exclusive Samsung promotion. The most recent Jay Z appearance was on Frank Ocean’s “Biking,” on which he rapped on the opening verse with Tyler, the Creator.