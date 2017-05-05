Irving Azoff Steps Down From iHeartMedia Board

Senior Media Writer @GeneMaddaus
Irving Azoff
Kevin Wolf/AP/REX/Shutterstock

iHeartMedia announced on Friday that music industry veteran Irving Azoff has resigned from the company’s board.

Azoff, longtime manager for The Eagles and Christina Aguilera, among others, has been a staunch supporter of the radio giant as iHeart attempts to forestall a bankruptcy filing by pursuing an exchange offer with its debtholders. In an 8-K filing, iHeart stated that Azoff’s decision to step down did not arise from any disagreements over the direction of the company.

Azoff had been on the board since September 2010. In 2013, Azoff launched Global Music Rights, an upstart music licensing company that represents a handful of top artists.

Related

Bob PittmanVariety Entertainment Summit at CES, Las Vegas, America - 07 Jan 2016

Restructured iHeartMedia Could Rise From the Ashes

In recent months, Azoff has gone to war with the Radio Music License Committee, which negotiates with licensing companies on behalf of the nation’s radio stations. After talks broke down with GMR last fall, the two sides filed competing anti-trust lawsuits against each other, which remain pending in federal court.

In light of the legal battle — which Azoff has called the most important fight of his career — Azoff’s continued presence on the board of the nation’s largest radio company may have become untenable.

iHeart is straining under the burden of $20 billion in debt, and recently announced that it may not be able to remain a “going concern” for the next 12 months. In an interview with Variety in February, Azoff called iHeart an “incredible company” with a “terrible balance sheet.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad