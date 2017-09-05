Documentary on Late INXS Frontman Michael Hutchence to Feature Unreleased Songs, Remembrance by Bono

Michael Hutchence
A new documentary called “Michael Hutchence: The Last Rockstar” promises to “make headlines all around the world,” producer Mark Llewellyn told Australia’s The Daily Telegraph over the weekend. The beloved INXS singer died in Nov. 1997 by suicide. He was 37.

The film, directed by Richard Lowenstein, who shot several INXS videos including “What You Need” and “Never Tear Us Apart,” is slated to air on Australia’s Channel Seven in honor of the 20th anniversary of Hutchence’s death, and will include previously “missing songs,” personal photos, home videos, and lyrics, according to the Sydney-based paper. A trailer for the film features U2 frontman Bono, who remembers Hutchence as “amazing and interesting and then tragic.”

Although INXS’ rise to international success has been well-documented, Llewellyn said he was given “unprecedented” access by the Hutchence estate (Hutchence was married to British television personality Paula Yates with whom he had a daughter, and dated supermodel Helena Christensen) over two years of shooting in five countries. “Michael left more questions than answers when he left us, and this documentary will provide those answers and much, much more,” he added.

INXS celebrates its 40th anniversary this fall.

Watch a trailer for “The Last Rockstar” below:

 

