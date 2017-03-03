The 2017 iHeartRadio Radio Music Awards will be held this Sunday.

The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. will serve as the venue for the second year in a row. The first two iHearts were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Ryan Seacrest will host, taking over for Jason Derulo.

Rapper Drake leads the nominations with twelve categories, followed by The Chainsmokers with eleven.

Grammy darling Adele is only up for two awards: best female artist and best lyrics. She doesn’t share any categories with Beyonce, who is up for four: R&B song of the year, R&B artist of the year, best music video, and best fan army.

The awards show also honors artists in rock, country, dance, hip-hop, latin and regional Mexican music genres.

It will feature live performances and first-time duets and collaborations by today’s biggest artists, including Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett, Noah Cyrus and Big Sean.

The event will be televised live on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and simulcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide, as well as on iHeartRadio, the all-in-one digital music and live streaming radio service.