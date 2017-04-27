iHeartMedia Re-Ups Elvis Duran, Announces Launch of Dedicated Dance Music Station

Elvis Duran
Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

iHeartMedia has signed an exclusive, five-year agreement with national syndicated radio personality Elvis Duran, who will continue his current role as host of his top-rated morning show on New York’s Z100, which is also syndicated nationally by Premiere Networks on nearly 80 radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app, reaching a monthly audience of more than 10 million.

“There’s a reason Elvis Duran is considered one of the most important media personalities in the U.S.,” said iHeartRadio chairman/CEO Bob Pittman in announcing the contract extension. “He uses radio’s unparalleled ability to create one-of-a-kind connections with listeners and advertisers over a vast array of platforms from broadcast radio and iHeartRadio to social media and events. We are thrilled to extend our more than two decade partnership with such an extraordinary talent and a good friend.”

Related

Elvis Duran

Elvis Duran Receives a Star on the Walk of Fame

Added Duran: “Even after 30 years, I still see myself as someone who loves radio and connecting with listeners every day. Back when I began in radio, I could have never imagined how it would continue to expand its national presence while still retaining its core as America’s go-to destination for music, community, news and entertainment. I’m excited by iHeartMedia’s continued evolution and I can’t wait to continue my relationship with iHeartMedia, our partners and our listeners.”

Duran has hosted the Z100 morning show since 1996, inking a national syndication deal in 2009.

In other news for the radio conglomerate, the company has announced a multi-platform collaboration with Insomniac for coverage of the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas on more than 100 broadcast stations nationwide, including the launch of EDC Radio, a 24-hour dance music station, on April 28.

Said Insomniac founder/CEO Pasquale Rotella: “I’m extremely excited for this collaboration, which will allow millions of EDC fans around the world to tune in together.”

EDC Las Vegas returns to the Motor Speedway, June 16 through 18, with its 21st edition.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Sd says:
      April 27, 2017 at 11:52 am

      And when they file Chapter 11 next year he will be a free agent…

      Reply

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad