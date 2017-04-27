iHeartMedia Re-Ups Elvis Duran, Announces Launch of Dedicated Dance Music Station

iHeartMedia has signed an exclusive, five-year agreement with national syndicated radio personality Elvis Duran, who will continue his current role as host of his top-rated morning show on New York’s Z100, which is also syndicated nationally by Premiere Networks on nearly 80 radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app, reaching a monthly audience of more than 10 million.

“There’s a reason Elvis Duran is considered one of the most important media personalities in the U.S.,” said iHeartRadio chairman/CEO Bob Pittman in announcing the contract extension. “He uses radio’s unparalleled ability to create one-of-a-kind connections with listeners and advertisers over a vast array of platforms from broadcast radio and iHeartRadio to social media and events. We are thrilled to extend our more than two decade partnership with such an extraordinary talent and a good friend.”

Added Duran: “Even after 30 years, I still see myself as someone who loves radio and connecting with listeners every day. Back when I began in radio, I could have never imagined how it would continue to expand its national presence while still retaining its core as America’s go-to destination for music, community, news and entertainment. I’m excited by iHeartMedia’s continued evolution and I can’t wait to continue my relationship with iHeartMedia, our partners and our listeners.”

Duran has hosted the Z100 morning show since 1996, inking a national syndication deal in 2009.

In other news for the radio conglomerate, the company has announced a multi-platform collaboration with Insomniac for coverage of the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas on more than 100 broadcast stations nationwide, including the launch of EDC Radio, a 24-hour dance music station, on April 28.

Said Insomniac founder/CEO Pasquale Rotella: “I’m extremely excited for this collaboration, which will allow millions of EDC fans around the world to tune in together.”

EDC Las Vegas returns to the Motor Speedway, June 16 through 18, with its 21st edition.