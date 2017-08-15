‘I Never Grabbed’ Taylor Swift, Denver DJ Insists in Post-Court Interview

A day after a jury took less than four hours to side with Taylor Swift in the “groping” case, DJ David Mueller continues to insist that he did not grab the singer in a photo opportunity before a 2013 concert in Denver.

“What I’m saying is I didn’t do what they say I did,” Mueller told ABC News’ Clayton Sandell on “Good Morning America” Tuesday. “I never grabbed her. I never had my hand under her skirt — and I can pass a polygraph.”

Mueller maintains that his awkward pose in the photo is because he “wasn’t ready” and rushed into the shot. “I wasn’t invited to be in the photo,” he said. “So I just moved into the shot the best I could.”

He also said that the point of the lawsuit was money, even though he said in depositions that his damages totaled around $3 million — he said he’s just looking to redeem his name when seeking another job in radio.

“I asked for something in writing which stated that there was a misunderstanding,” he said. “And I can take that to possibly convince someone at a radio station to hire me.”

Mueller said he may file an appeal — something a legal expert on “GMA” said he’d be “crazy” to do, given its expense and what the expert deems the dim prospects for a reversal.

On Monday, the six-woman/two-man jury found that Mueller’s actions amounted to assault and battery. The jury also found that Swift’s mother Andrea and a member of the singer’s management team, Frank Bell, did not cause Mueller to be unfairly fired, which was the upshot of the DJ’s case against Swift.

The jury ordered Mueller to pay Swift a symbolic $1 in damages, per her lawsuit.

Mueller initiated the litigation in 2015 with a suit that denied Swift’s allegation that he had groped her, and claimed that it led radio station KYGO to fire him. Swift responded with a counter-suit that included the assault and battery allegation; the cases were heard together in the trial, which opened on August. 7. On Friday, Mueller’s case against Taylor Swift was dismissed by the judge, although the case against her mother and Frank Bell, a member of her management team, continued.

In a statement released minutes after the trial, Swift said: “I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process.

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”