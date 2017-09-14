Husker Du’s Grant Hart Remembered by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Ryan Adams, More

Husker Du were one of the band’s whose influence reached far beyond their record sales and mainstream popularity. As one of the pioneers of the American alternative-rock movement that peaked with Nirvana, the fact that the group’s songs have been covered in recent years by both the Foo Fighters and Green Day speaks to the scope and the lasting power of their influence.
Grant Hart, a rare drummer who is also a singer-songwriter, brought the high-powered band’s melodic leanings to the fore, helping to lead them out of the blistering hardcore of their early years into a fusion that was equally powerful but had more hooks. The group’s mid-1980s albums “Zen Arcade,” “New Day Rising,” “Flip Your Wig” and the swan song “Warehouse: Songs and Stories” contain most of their best and most influential work.
The group split acrimoniously in 1988 but repaired relations in recent months around the forthcoming release of “Savage Young Du,” a long-overdue collection of their early work, which will come out in November.
In the wake of Hart’s death late Wednesday after a battle with cancer, fans and artists who they influenced flooded social media with remembrances and tributes — Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Ryan Adams, Belly/Throwing Muses cofounder Tanya Donnelly and Mould were among the first.
This one hurt. Bad. The passing of Grant Hart of Hüsker Dü .. there are no words that describe the huge impact that Grant Hart and Bob Moulds music on Green Day. When we first started we listened to Warehouse songs and stories, candy apple gray, flip your wig constantly. We were 16 years old. Hüsker Dü was our favorite band. We became a three piece because of Hüsker. We went through adolescence listening to this band. I wanted to be a song writer because of Hüsker Dü To put it simply there would be no GD if it wasn't for Hüsker Dü .. Grant where ever you are , I don't have to put on your records to listen to them. They are memorized in my head. "Please leave a number and a message at the tone Or you can just go on and leave me alone" heart breaking #granthart #hüskerdü