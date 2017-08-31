MusiCares, Guitar Center Team Up to Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims

Hurricane Harvey
MusiCares has established a relief fund to support members of the music community affected by Hurricane Harvey. The charity is also partnering with Guitar Center to launch an initiative to help impacted musicians, songwriters, recording studios, and audio professionals rebuild their lives.

Guitar Center will match up to $25,000 of contributions donated to any Guitar Center or Music & Arts store across the country or online.

Assistance from MusiCares’ relief fund includes medical expenses, clothing, instruments and recording equipment replacement, relocation costs, home repairs, debris removal, and basic living expenses such as shelter, food, utilities, and transportation.

“As the tragic events unfolded as a result of Hurricane Harvey, there was no question that people would need help,” Guitar Center CEO Ron Japinga said in a statement. “Partnering with MusiCares will give everyone an opportunity to come together as one-music community to help those in need and we hope our partnership will provide much needed aid to those individuals and families that were so dramatically impacted.”

Neil Portnow, president and CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares, added, “It’s important that we step up and support the creative community, and take action to provide immediate assistance to members of our music family.”

The Recording Academy also implemented a Hurricane Harvey employee program to match up to $20,000 in donations made by its staff.

