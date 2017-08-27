How to Watch 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Online

The ever dramatic and entertaining MTV Video Music Awards are premiering Sunday from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Hosted by Katy Perry, the annual award show is airing on MTV beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET, with red carpet arrivals and performances before the ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Those without a television can stream the show live on MTV’s website, though a cable login is required to access. The MTV app is also free for viewers with a cable login, and is available on iTunes/Apple TV, Google Play, Roku, Xbox One, Amazon, and Chromecast.

A pre-show concert will be broadcast live on MTV.com as well as on Twitter. Khalid, Bleachers, and Cardi B are slated to perform at 6 p.m. ET. Lil Yachty will co-host the pre-show with MTV’s Terrence J, Charlamagne Tha God, and Gaby Wilson.

Live performances for the primetime broadcast include Perry, Kendrick Lamar, the Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Fifth Harmony, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Shawn Mendes. Following the release of her dark new single “Look What You Made Me Do” on Friday, Taylor Swift will premiere her music video during the show.