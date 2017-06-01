Bomb Scare Interrupts Dead and Company Concert at the Hollywood Bowl

Executive Editor, Music @shirleyhalperin
Dead and Company's John Mayer and
Amy Harris/REX/Shutterstock

A bomb scare phoned in during the Dead & Company concert at the Hollywood Bowl interrupted the show for a brief time on Wednesday night, May 31.

According to several audience members, the band, which consists of Grateful Dead founders Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann in addition to John Mayer, Oteill Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, was pulled off the stage midway through the song “He’s Gone.”

Related

Chris Robinson

Chris Robinson Slams John Mayer, Dead and Company: ‘I’m Not a Fan’

Dogs were then seen inspecting the stage area, later confirmed to be canine specially trained to detect explosives, until the all-clear was given about five minutes later and the show resumed. The band picked up he “He’s Gone” jam right where they left off, noted an observer.

The County of Los Angeles issued a statement on June 1 following the incident that read:

“Last night, a performance at the Hollywood Bowl was briefly interrupted while on-site authorities investigated an unfounded bomb threat that was called in during the concert.

Because the safety of our patrons is paramount, we immediately initiated a thorough search of the area that turned up no evidence validating the threat. Hollywood Bowl security always includes onsite law enforcement officers, explosive detection dogs and metal detectors at all entrances to the venue. The concert resumed without further incident.”

In the wake of the May 22 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Heightened security was noticeable at the Bowl for the first of Dead & Co’s two-night bow. Concertgoers described long waits at security and the presence of those same dogs as a line snaked down the hill from the 17,500-capacity venue. The show was sold out, but tickets are still available for Thursday night.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. nestor says:
      June 1, 2017 at 11:47 am

      Who cares?! We’re talking climate change!

      Reply

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad