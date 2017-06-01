Bomb Scare Interrupts Dead and Company Concert at the Hollywood Bowl

A bomb scare phoned in during the Dead & Company concert at the Hollywood Bowl interrupted the show for a brief time on Wednesday night, May 31.

According to several audience members, the band, which consists of Grateful Dead founders Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann in addition to John Mayer, Oteill Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, was pulled off the stage midway through the song “He’s Gone.”

Dogs were then seen inspecting the stage area, later confirmed to be canine specially trained to detect explosives, until the all-clear was given about five minutes later and the show resumed. The band picked up he “He’s Gone” jam right where they left off, noted an observer.

The County of Los Angeles issued a statement on June 1 following the incident that read:

“Last night, a performance at the Hollywood Bowl was briefly interrupted while on-site authorities investigated an unfounded bomb threat that was called in during the concert.

Because the safety of our patrons is paramount, we immediately initiated a thorough search of the area that turned up no evidence validating the threat. Hollywood Bowl security always includes onsite law enforcement officers, explosive detection dogs and metal detectors at all entrances to the venue. The concert resumed without further incident.”

In the wake of the May 22 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Heightened security was noticeable at the Bowl for the first of Dead & Co’s two-night bow. Concertgoers described long waits at security and the presence of those same dogs as a line snaked down the hill from the 17,500-capacity venue. The show was sold out, but tickets are still available for Thursday night.