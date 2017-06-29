Bloomingdale’s Opens HBO’s ‘Defiant Ones’ Pop-Up Shops

Bloomingdale’s is teaming up with HBO this summer to open a series of pop-up shops in select locations.

The department store will feature exclusive merchandise tied to “The Defiant Ones,” a four-part documentary exploring the intersecting lives of music executive Jimmy Iovine and rap pioneer Dr. Dre, which premieres July 9. Bloomingdale’s will also dedicate the window display at its flagship store in New York City to the project, with plans for a display of spinning records that will spell out The Defiant Ones.

The pop-up shops will appear in 14 Bloomingdale’s stores in New York, California, Aventura, Fla., and Chicago starting July 1. Among the apparel and accessories being offered are a “Defiant” sweatshirt from Rosser Riddle and hats by Gents, throwback T-shirts from Universal Music Group-owned merch arm Bravado, vinyl records, and Beats headphones. Merchandise will also be available on the Bloomingdale’s website.

Twenty percent of the proceeds from the sweatshirt will be donated to the Rock and Roll Forever Foundation and Rockit Live.

Pop-up shops are part of Bloomingdale’s move to be “in an out, and of the moment,” said Kevin Harter, vice president of fashion direction for Bloomingdale’s. “It’s more and more important to do things like this for our customer. We feel really good about this.” The Bloomingdale’s shopper, he added, “loves pop culture and we know it will resonate with our customer.”

“The Defiant Ones” airs for four consecutive nights on HBO through July 12.