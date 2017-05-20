Harry Styles’ Solo Debut Headed for Monster First Week; How Do the Other One Direction Members Compare?

Harry Styles' Solo Debut Album Headed
Jacqueline Verdugo

Harry Stylesself-titled, debut solo album is looking at a monster first week showing, with consumption trending at more than 230,000 albums and a projected No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart, say sources. Columbia Records tallies projections according to traditional sales, track equivalent albums, and streaming metrics. Final numbers are expected to be revealed on May 21.

The well-received first studio effort by the former One Direction frontman follows an equally strong out-the-gate showing the previous week by Logic. The hip-hop artist logged 247,000 equivalent album units, according to his label, Def Jam Records, of which 115,000 were physical and downloaded albums bought directly through Logic’s website.

Styles’ first week also outpaces former bandmate Zayn Malik, whose “Mind of Mine” album, released March 25, moved 157,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music as cited by Billboard. An insider tells Variety the total moved to-date of “Mind of Mine” has not surpassed Style’s opening week tally of 230,000-plus.

Although Zayn, to be fair, has released a pair of top-two-charting singles — “Pillowtalk” and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” the latter off the “Fifty Shades Darker” soundtrack and featuring Taylor Swift. Styles’ lead single “Sign of the Times” peaked at No. 4 as of April 29. Of course, all of the above adds up to a win for Sony Music, the parent company of both Columbia and RCA.

As for the rest of the One Direction members, Niall Horan peaked at No. 20 back in January with his single “This Town” (Capitol Records) and Liam Payne’s “Strip That Down,” released May 19 via Republic Records, has yet to chart. Louis Tomlinson, meanwhile, appeared on the Steve Aoki track “Just Hold On (Ultra),” which reached No. 52 in December 2016.

