Harry Styles Slams Roy Moore, Trump While Subbing for James Corden on ‘Late Late Show’

Harry Styles was a a substitute host on the “Late Late Show” Tuesday night, filling in while James Corden’s wife, Julia Carey, gave birth to a baby girl. The singer, who’d previously appeared on the show during a week-long residency in May, showed impressive comic delivery and could have a promising new career if this singing thing doesn’t work out.

As expected, he got a couple of digs in at Corden, leading off explaining his appearance by saying “Donald Trump finally got sick of James’ jokes and deported him back to England,” later adding, “This is a one-time thing … unless CBS likes what they see.”

He also poked fun at the occasion of his appearance: “Just a half-hour ago, James and his wife Jules had a beautiful baby girl. In fact, I was just at the hospital before I came to fill in, and she looks a lot like James – mainly because James looks like a giant baby.”

Styles rode smoothly through a series of cracks about the day’s events, including the surprise victory of Alabama Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones over embattled Republican Roy Moore. Styles poked fun at Moore’s much-maligned decision to ride to the polls on horseback. “I don’t know too much about hoofed animals,” Styles cracked, “but I’m pretty sure that’s an ass.”

He also sniped at President Trump’s plan to send astronauts back to the moon for the first time since the 1970s. “The president was very startled when suggesting this and Melania raised her hand and said, ‘I’ll go!'”

Styles resumes his tour in support of his debut solo album in Europe in March. See his full monologue below.