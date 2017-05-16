Watch Harry Styles Crush ‘Sign Of The Times’ on ‘The Late Late Show’

Harry Styles appearance on “Saturday Night Live” last month was plenty galvanizing, but if anything he topped it when he tore up the stage of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” performing his first single “Sign of the Times.”

The British singer and songwriter brought down the house Monday night as he belted the lead single on his self-titled album, which dropped May 12.

With just a microphone and an eclectic suit, Styles’ showed he doesn’t need much more than his powerful voice to captivate a crowd, although he got formidable backing from his group, which delivered solid backing vocals and (from somewhere!) the song’s soaring orchestral backing.

“Sign of the Times,” an apocalyptic ballad, is Styles’ first solo track outside of the boy band “One Direction.” It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Styles’ powerhouse performance was part of his week-long residency at “The Late Late Show.” The lengthy track, which runs at a little less than six minutes, is one of 10 songs on Styles’ first solo album.

His “Late Late Show” stint will culminate with a special rendition of Corden’s hit segment “Carpool Karaoke.”

Watch the performance here or above.