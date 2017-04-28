Harry Styles Announces 2017 World Tour Dates

Harry Styles took to Twitter Friday morning to announce the dates for his first solo world tour, Harry Styles Live On Tour. It will begin Sept. 19 in the United States and end in Japan in early December.
All tickets go on sale on Friday, May 5 (excluding Japan) via local ticketing agents. Those sales begin just a week ahead of the debut of Styles’ self-titled debut album, which will be released May 12.
Fan registration for all North American dates has commenced, though supplies are limited. To prevent other vendors from re-selling tickets at higher prices, concert-goers can sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.
Styles began promoting the tour with performances of his new tracks on “Saturday Night Live” and BBC’s “The Graham Norton Show” earlier in April. He will kick off the NBC “Today” Show Summer Concert Series on May 9, followed by a week-long residency on CBS’ “The Late Late Show” with James Corden May 15-18.
See the complete list of dates below:
9/19: San Francisco, CA, The Masonic
9/20: Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre
9/25: Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium
9/26: Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre
9/28: New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall
9/30: Boston, MA, Wang Theatre
10/1: Washington, D.C., DAR Constitution Hall
10/4: Toronto, ON, Massey Hall
10/5: Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater
10/8: Atlanta, GA, Roxy
10/10: Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
10/11: Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater
10/14: Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre
10/25: Paris, France, L’Olympia
10/27: Cologne, Germany, Palladium
10/29: London, U.K., Eventim Apollo
10/30: London, U.K., Eventim Apollo
11/1: Manchester, U.K., O2 Apollo Manchester
11/2: Glasgow, U.K., SEC Armadillo
11/5: Stockholm, Sweden, Fryshuset
11/7: Berlin, Germany, Tempodrome
11/8: Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live
11/10: Milan, Italy, Alcatraz
11/23: Singapore, The Star Theatre
11/26: Sydney, Australia, Enmore Theatre
11/30: Australia, Melbourne, Forum Theatre
12/2: Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena
12/7: Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater
12/8: Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater
It is not currently known which opening acts, if any, will be joining the former One Direction lead singer on tour.
Styles in managed by Jeffrey Azoff of Full Stop Management and booked by CAA.