Harry Styles Announces 2017 World Tour Dates

Harry Styles took to Friday morning to announce the dates for his first solo world tour, Harry Styles Live On Tour. It will begin Sept. 19 in the United States and end in Japan in early December.

All tickets go on sale on Friday, May 5 (excluding Japan) via local ticketing agents. Those sales begin just a week ahead of the debut of Styles’ self-titled debut album, which will be released May 12.

Fan registration for all North American dates has commenced, though supplies are limited. To prevent other vendors from re-selling tickets at higher prices, concert-goers can sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.

Styles began promoting the tour with performances of his new tracks on “Saturday Night Live” and BBC’s “The Graham Norton Show” earlier in April. He will kick off the NBC “Today” Show Summer Concert Series on May 9, followed by a week-long residency on CBS’ “The Late Late Show” with James Corden May 15-18.

See the complete list of dates below:

9/19: San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

9/20: Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre

9/25: Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

9/26: Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

9/28: New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

9/30: Boston, MA, Wang Theatre

10/1: Washington, D.C., DAR Constitution Hall

10/4: Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

10/5: Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater

10/8: Atlanta, GA, Roxy

10/10: Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

10/11: Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater

10/14: Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

10/25: Paris, France, L’Olympia

10/27: Cologne, Germany, Palladium

10/29: London, U.K., Eventim Apollo

10/30: London, U.K., Eventim Apollo

11/1: Manchester, U.K., O2 Apollo Manchester

11/2: Glasgow, U.K., SEC Armadillo

11/5: Stockholm, Sweden, Fryshuset

11/7: Berlin, Germany, Tempodrome

11/8: Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live

11/10: Milan, Italy, Alcatraz

11/23: Singapore, The Star Theatre

11/26: Sydney, Australia, Enmore Theatre

11/30: Australia, Melbourne, Forum Theatre

12/2: Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena

12/7: Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater

12/8: Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater

It is not currently known which opening acts, if any, will be joining the former One Direction lead singer on tour.

Styles in managed by Jeffrey Azoff of Full Stop Management and booked by CAA.