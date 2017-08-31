Harry Styles Drops Unplugged Video for ‘Two Ghosts’

Just days after the release of former OneDirection singer Harry Styles’ self-titled solo album, he dropped a documentary on Apple Music called “Behind the Album” about, naturally enough, the making of the album. With a new single to promote — “Two Ghosts,” arguably the most radio-ready of the album’s songs — and a world tour starting Sept. 19 — the singer has released a stripped-down version of the song, recorded live at London’s Abbey Road Studio, from the documentary.

A press release says that nine more performances will be included in an upcoming Apple Music exclusive film “Behind the Album: The Performances,” although no further details were provided.

In its review of the album, Variety said: “‘Harry Styles’ is that rare generation-spanning, forward-thinking retro album, one that nods to the past without garishly repeating it, apart from an occasional self-aware wink: Think Amy Winehouse, Justin Timberlake, and of course Adele, although he doesn’t sound much like any of them.” Variety named the album one of its “Best of 2017 (So Far)” in July.

Styles’ world tour begins Sept. 19 in San Francisco and is slated to last through July 2018.