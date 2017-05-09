Harry Styles ‘Behind the Album’ Documentary Gets Release Date on Apple Music

Just three days after the release of his self-titled debut studio album on May 12, Harry Styles will give viewers a glimpse of how it all came together with the release of a new documentary titled “Harry Styles: Behind the Music.”

Released exclusively on Apple Music on May 15, the new documentary will feature behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the album, which Styles recorded in Jamaica, Los Angeles, and London. Fans will also get a chance to see Styles and his band perform songs from the album for the first time at the famed Abbey Road Studios in London, as well as watch an exclusive interview with Styles himself.

“I’ve never had the process of making a full album in the way that I did with this one,” Styles says in a trailer for the film. “I kind of wanted to see if I could write something that people liked without knowing everything about me.”

Styles released his debut single for the album, “Sign of the Times,” in early April, and announced in late April the line-up for his world tour that will begin in San Francisco in mid-September. He made his solo performance debut on “Saturday Night Live” on Apr. 15, where he performed new songs “Sign of the Times” and “Ever Since New York.”

Watch the trailer for “Harry Styles: Behind the Album” below:

