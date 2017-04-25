Snoop Dogg, DJ Snake, Migos, Justice to Headline 10th Anniversary Hard Summer Music Fest 

DJ Snake, Justice and Snoop Dogg — who will perform his 1993 classic “Doggystyle” album — are the headliners for the 10th anniversary edition of Hard Summer, Southern California’s long-running dance music festival.

The event, which takes place at the Speedway in Fontana, California on August 6, also features Migos, Dog Blood (Skrillex with Boys Noize, performing their only show of the year), Rae Sremmurd, Bassnectar, Cashmere Cat, Skepta, What So Not, Ty Dolla $ign, JME, Ghetts, Dave and AJ Tracey, and, in his first-ever festival appearance, hitmaker Mike Will Made It, who’s produced everyone from Future, Migos, Rae Sremmurd and Gucci Mane to Rihanna, Beyonce and Miley Cyrus.

The mixture of dance music and hip-hop is a hallmark of festival founder Gary Richards, a genre veteran who DJs under the name Destructo and has also masterminded the Hard Day of the Dead festival and the Holy Ship cruise. He launched the first Electric Daisy Carnival in 1991 before handing over the franchise to Pasquale Rotella — who has turned it into a multimillion dollar franchise — to take an A&R job at Rick Rubin’s Def American Records. He launched his first Hard party on New Year’s Eve 2006/2007 and sold the company, which he continues to run, to Live Nation for an undisclosed amount in 2012.