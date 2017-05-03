Halsey Announces Major Headlining Tour Ahead of Second Album Release

In advance of the June 2 release of her sophomore studio album, “hopeless foundation kingdom,” Halsey has announced a major headlining tour for the fall, with Charli XCX and PartyNextDoor in support. The tour (dates below) sees her headlining major arenas like the Los Angeles Forum and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

On Thursday, Zane Lowe will premiere one of the album’s tracks, “Eyes Closed” — a collaboration with the Weeknd — on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio station. The track, which Halsey co-wrote with the Weeknd, will be available on all digital service platforms at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Following the premiere, Beats 1/Apple Music will release an exclusive 40-minute video interview with Halsey, featuring Lowe and Baz Luhrmann (whose 1996 film, “Romeo + Juliet” served as the inspiration for Halsey’s self-directed video for “Now or Never,” the upcoming record’s first single, which Astralwerks released in April).

Later on Thursday, Halsey will perform “Now or Never” — which has clocked more than 37 million Spotify streams in its first four weeks — on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”

The “hopeless foundation kingdom” world tour kicks off on Sept. 29, with pre-sales beginning May 8 through May 11. General ticket sales are scheduled to commence on May 12 at www.hfktour.com. For every pair of tickets purchased, Halsey fans will be able to redeem one physical copy of the new album.

Full “hopeless foundation kingdom” tour dates below:

TOUR DATES:
9/29                 Uncasville, CT                         Mohegan Sun Arena
10/3                 Montreal, QC                          Bell Centre
10/4                 Toronto, ON                            Air Canada Centre
10/6                 Boston, MA                             TD Garden
10/7                 Philadelphia, PA                      Wells Fargo Center
10/9                 Washington, D.C.                    Verizon Center
10/10               Pittsburgh, PA                         PPG Paints Arena
10/13               Brooklyn, NY                           Barclays Center
10/14               Newark, NJ                              Prudential Center
10/17               Charlotte, NC                          Spectrum Center
10/19               Duluth, GA                               Infinite Energy Center
10/21               Sunrise, FL                               BB&T Center
10/22               Orlando, FL                             Amway Center
10/25               Houston, TX                             Toyota Center
10/26               Dallas, TX                                American Airlines Center
10/27               Austin, TX                                Frank Erwin Center
10/29               Denver, CO                             Pepsi Center
10/31               Phoenix, AZ                            Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/3                 Los Angeles, CA                     The Forum
11/4                 Anaheim, CA                           Honda Center
11/5                 San Diego, CA                         Viejas Arena
11/7                 Oakland, CA                            Oracle Arena
11/10               Seattle, WA                             Key Arena
11/11               Vancouver, BC                         Rogers Arena
11/14               Calgary, AB                             Scotiabank Saddledome
11/15               Edmonton, AB                         Rogers Place
11/18               St. Paul, MN                            Xcel Energy Center
11/19               Rosemont, IL                           Allstate Arena
11/21               Detroit, MI                               Little Caesars Arena
11/22               Cleveland, OH                         Wolstein Center

