Halsey Announces Major Headlining Tour Ahead of Second Album Release

In advance of the June 2 release of her sophomore studio album, “hopeless foundation kingdom,” Halsey has announced a major headlining tour for the fall, with Charli XCX and PartyNextDoor in support. The tour (dates below) sees her headlining major arenas like the Los Angeles Forum and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

On Thursday, Zane Lowe will premiere one of the album’s tracks, “Eyes Closed” — a collaboration with the Weeknd — on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio station. The track, which Halsey co-wrote with the Weeknd, will be available on all digital service platforms at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Following the premiere, Beats 1/Apple Music will release an exclusive 40-minute video interview with Halsey, featuring Lowe and Baz Luhrmann (whose 1996 film, “Romeo + Juliet” served as the inspiration for Halsey’s self-directed video for “Now or Never,” the upcoming record’s first single, which Astralwerks released in April).

Later on Thursday, Halsey will perform “Now or Never” — which has clocked more than 37 million Spotify streams in its first four weeks — on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”

The “hopeless foundation kingdom” world tour kicks off on Sept. 29, with pre-sales beginning May 8 through May 11. General ticket sales are scheduled to commence on May 12 at www.hfktour.com. For every pair of tickets purchased, Halsey fans will be able to redeem one physical copy of the new album.

Full “hopeless foundation kingdom” tour dates below:

TOUR DATES:

9/29 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

10/3 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

10/4 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

10/6 Boston, MA TD Garden

10/7 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

10/9 Washington, D.C. Verizon Center

10/10 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

10/13 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

10/14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

10/17 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

10/19 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center

10/21 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

10/22 Orlando, FL Amway Center

10/25 Houston, TX Toyota Center

10/26 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

10/27 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

10/29 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

10/31 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/3 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

11/4 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

11/5 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

11/7 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

11/10 Seattle, WA Key Arena

11/11 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

11/14 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

11/15 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

11/18 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

11/19 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

11/21 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

11/22 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center