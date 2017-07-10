‘American Idol’ Contestant Haley Reinhart Arrested for Battery

Former “American Idol” contestant Haley Reinhart was arrested early Saturday morning following an altercation at a bar outside of Chicago, Variety has confirmed.

Reinhart was taken into custody and charged for battery after punching a bouncer in the head, according to the Palatine Police Department. The incident transpired after security staff at the Lamplighter Inn asked a group of patrons, which included Reinhart, to leave the bar after they allegedly knocked over a table. Palatine, Ill., is a suburb of Chicago; Reinhart originally hails from nearby Wheeling, Ill.

Reinhart was released on her own recognizance. A court date has been set for Aug. 2 at Cook County Circuit Court in Rolling Meadows, Ill.

The performer rose to public recognition after placing third on Season 10 of “American Idol,” earning raves for her renditions of “Bennie and the Jets,” “The House of the Rising Sun,” and “Rolling in the Deep,” among others. Scotty McCreery went on to win the season, and Lauren Alaina was runner-up.

Post-“Idol,” Reinhart released two studio albums. The first, “Listen Up!,” came in 2012, featuring B.o.B on the title track. It debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 chart, but the lead single, “Free,” failed to gain much commercial traction. Reinhart’s follow-up, “Better,” came in 2016 and included a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

Reinhart’s new album, “What’s That Sound,” a collection of ’60s covers, is due out on Concord Records on Sept. 22.

Since Reinhart appeared on “Idol,” the show has witnessed a final curtain call, and a resurrection. In May, ABC officially announced that it will revive the show with an expected premiere in March of 2018. That’s less than two years after Fox aired the finale of Season 15, which was expected to be the show’s last.

A rep for Reinhart has not responded to Variety‘s request for comment.