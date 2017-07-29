Hear Haim Cover Shania Twain’s ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’

The sisters of Haim are nothing if not children of the 90s, as they proved on Friday (July 28) during an appearance on Australia’s Triple J radio.

The girls — Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim — debuted a cover of Shania Twain’s classic “That Don’t Impress Me Much” on the morning show’s “Like A Version” segment. “One of the boxes you have to tick if you want to date any of us is you have to be a Shania Twain fan,” bassist Este Haim told the Triple J host.

No surprise, the band, whose latest album, “Something to Tell You,” was released July 7, impressed with their own stripped down version of the 1997 country hit.

