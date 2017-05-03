Hailee Steinfeld Signs Publishing Deal With Warner/Chappell Music

Hailee Steinfeld, who burst onto the scene at age 14 with an Academy Award-nominated turn in the Coen brothers’ 2010 reboot “True Grit” and is pursuing a parallel career in pop, has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with Warner/Chappell Music.

Her song “Starving,” with American duo Grey featuring Russian-German producer Zedd — and co-written by fellow Warner/Chappell songwriters Asia Whiteacre and Noise Club — peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 last fall. Her new single, “Most Girls,” which she co-wrote, was released last week.

Steinfeld, 20, was recently featured in the critically-acclaimed film “The Edge of Seventeen,” for which she received a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a motion picture — comedy or musical, as well as an MTV Movie & TV Award nomination for best actor in a movie.

“I’m honored to join the many incredible talents who call Warner/Chappell home, and I know that this team will give me the support I need to express myself musically and continue to grow as a songwriter,” Steinfeld said in a statement. Warner/Chappell Music Senior VP/Co-Head of A&R Katie Vinten added, “Hailee is a creative whirlwind, whether it’s in the recording studio, in film, or on stage. The entire Warner/Chappell team is thrilled to have her in the family, and we look forward to collaborating with Hailee to take her musical career to new heights.”

Steinfeld has recorded songs with Machine Gun Kelly (“At My Best”), Shawn Mendes (an acoustic take on “Stitches”), DNCE (“Rock Bottom”), Kato & Sigala (“Show You Love”), and Prince Fox (“Fragile”). She will reprise the role of Emily Junk in the upcoming movie musical “Pitch Perfect 3.”

Steinfeld was featured in a pair of musicals — “Once” writer/director John Carney’s “Begin Again” and “Pitch Perfect 2,” which led to her signing a recording contract with Republic Records and releasing her debut EP, “Haize,” in 2015.