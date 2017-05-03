Hailee Steinfeld Signs Publishing Deal With Warner/Chappell Music

Hailee Steinfeld
Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Hailee Steinfeld, who burst onto the scene at age 14 with an Academy Award-nominated turn in the Coen brothers’ 2010 reboot “True Grit” and is pursuing a parallel career in pop, has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with Warner/Chappell Music.

Her song “Starving,” with American duo Grey featuring Russian-German producer Zedd — and co-written by fellow Warner/Chappell songwriters Asia Whiteacre and Noise Club — peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 last fall. Her new single, “Most Girls,” which she co-wrote, was released last week.

Related

Hailee Steinfeld

Actors on Actors: Hailee Steinfeld and Sally Field (Full Video)

Steinfeld, 20, was recently featured in the critically-acclaimed film “The Edge of Seventeen,” for which she received a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a motion picture — comedy or musical, as well as an MTV Movie & TV Award nomination for best actor in a movie.

“I’m honored to join the many incredible talents who call Warner/Chappell home, and I know that this team will give me the support I need to express myself musically and continue to grow as a songwriter,” Steinfeld said in a statement. Warner/Chappell Music Senior VP/Co-Head of A&R Katie Vinten added, “Hailee is a creative whirlwind, whether it’s in the recording studio, in film, or on stage. The entire Warner/Chappell team is thrilled to have her in the family, and we look forward to collaborating with Hailee to take her musical career to new heights.”

Steinfeld has recorded songs with Machine Gun Kelly (“At My Best”), Shawn Mendes (an acoustic take on “Stitches”), DNCE (“Rock Bottom”), Kato & Sigala (“Show You Love”), and Prince Fox (“Fragile”). She will reprise the role of Emily Junk in the upcoming movie musical “Pitch Perfect 3.”

Steinfeld was featured in a pair of musicals — “Once” writer/director John Carney’s “Begin Again” and “Pitch Perfect 2,” which led to her signing a recording contract with Republic Records and releasing her debut EP, “Haize,” in 2015.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad