Gwen Stefani Cancels Las Vegas Performance After Rupturing Eardrum

Gwen Stefani canceled her scheduled headlining performance in Las Vegas after suffering from a ruptured eardrum, her rep confirmed to Variety.

Stefani was set to perform at the Keep Memory Alive: Power of Love Gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas on Thursday, but withdrew after being advised not to fly or sing.

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, the incident took place while the singer was on a flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas on Tuesday. She was later admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Larry Ruvo, the president of Keep Memory Alive, which supports the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, announced about an hour into the show that Stefani wouldn’t be performing at the event.

Attendees were presented with a video message from Stefani, who apologized for her absence.”I am so sorry that I cannot attend tonight, but I wanted to send a message of congratulations to Andre Agassi and my dear friend, Ronald Perelman,” she said in the clip. Singer Jennifer Hudson replaced her at the event.

Stefani has not yet addressed her condition publicly. Her rep didn’t immediately comment on whether Stefani will still appear Monday on “The Voice.”