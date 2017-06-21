Guns N’ Roses to Play New York’s Intimate Apollo Theater for SiriusXM July 20

SiriusXM announced Wednesday that Guns N’ Roses will perform at Harlem’s world famous Apollo Theater for a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers on Thursday, July 20. Howard Stern made the announcement during his live SiriusXM show.

Interestingly, the concert takes place one day before the 30th anniversary of the release of the band’s iconic debut album, “Appetite for Destruction,” which was certified a whopping 18-times platinum by the RIAA in 2008 and remains the biggest-selling debut in history.

The show marks the first time that Guns N’ Roses will perform at the iconic venue, which opened in 1934 is renowned perhaps most of all as an incubator for classic soul music, with artists ranging from Billie Holiday to Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye having graced its small stage early in their careers. The GNR show will air live nationwide on SiriusXM’s Guns N’ Roses Radio and Stern’s Howard 101 channel. Guns N’ Roses Radio will launch on Thursday, July 13 and will air through Saturday, July 22.

GNR have been touring steadily since frontman Axl Rose reunited with founding guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan and launched the ongoing “Not in This Lifetime” tour in April 2016. The tour, which currently has nearly 120 concerts performed or booked, stretches on until November.

SiriusXM has presented similar concerts at the Apollo with Paul McCartney in 2010, Bruce Springsteen in 2012, Metallica in 2013 and James Taylor in 2015. For more information on tickets and special competitions see siriusxm.com/GunsNRoses.