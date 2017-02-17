The 7th annual Guild of Music Supervisors awards was held Thursday, Feb. 16 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony was attended by stars such as former “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson, controversial rocker Marilyn Manson, “La La Land” composer Justin Hurwitz and more.

Every year for almost a decade, the guild honors those who oversee and supervise all musical details in film, television, games, advertising and more. Prior to the show, nominees and guests mingled while enjoying an array of hors d’oeuvres, including seared lamb with mashed cauliflower and braised short ribs paired with mushroom orzo.

On the red carpet, the evening’s nominees walked and talked, schmoozing with colleagues along the way. Steven Gizicki, who served as supervisor for “La La Land,” noted the immense amount of work that is required of, not just him, but all music supervisors.

“Every single thing involving music filters through us somehow,” Gizicki said. “It’s overseeing all the production, mixing, and also working with the choreographers and actors, and getting all the recordings ready for the a shoot. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

Justin Hurwitz’s score for “La La Land” has already received acclaim, but the film could not have been made without the help of Gizicki. The composer spoke of his admiration for the music supervising team, detailing the precise balance of logistics and creativity that was required to complete the project.

“Steven [Gizicki] namely, and those who were on his team during the making of the film, were really invaluable. They were kind of the glue of the music department, and kept it all afloat,” Hurwitz said. “Any question I had, any logistical worry — he was there to solve the problem or answer my questions. He is just a really creative guy and I value his opinion.”

At the show, “La La Land” won best song/recording created for a film and best music supervision for films budgeted over $25 million.