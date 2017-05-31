Gregg Allman, Remembered by His Friend Jackson Browne: ‘He Was One of the Most Gifted Singers of the Last 50 Years’

When asked who among Gregg Allman’s musician peers were his closest friends, the singer’s manager, Michael Lehman, singled out Jackson Browne. Their friendship dated back to the late 1960s, when both were unknown and struggling teenaged musicians in Los Angeles, and continued up until Allman’s death on Saturday: On Allman’s forthcoming final album, “Southern Blood,” the two duet on Browne’s “Song for Adam,” and also, Lehman says, “Very close to the end, he and Jackson were in communication a lot because they were working on ‘A Song for Adam,’ and Jackson wanted to be there for Gregg.”
On Tuesday, Browne posted a remembrance of his friend on his Facebook page.
“Gregg Allman was one of the most gifted singers of the last fifty years,” it reads. “We became friends in LA in the late sixties when he and Duane were in The Hourglass. He was a blues singer first, and he was so natural, and so soulful, that when he sang songs that were written in a major scale, he found all the most soulful and expressive passages through those changes. It was just how he heard it. That’s how it was with my song, ‘These Days.’ He slowed it down, and felt it deeply, and he made that song twice as good as it was before he sang it.“I got to speak with him in the week before he passed, and I got to tell him how much his music and his friendship has meant to me. He recently recorded one of my early songs, ‘Song For Adam,’ and he and [producer] Don Was sent it to me to sing on, and I did. That song, the way he sang it and where he sang it from – at the end of his life – well, he completed that song, and gave it a resonance and a gravity that could only have been put there by him.
“I will miss him. I send my deepest condolences to his family, his bands and crews, and all those who knew him and loved him.”
Hopefully, they’ll have better security this time. Meanwhile, these celebrities could easily just donate the money necessary, instead of getting it through ticket sales.