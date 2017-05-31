Gregg Allman, Remembered by His Friend Jackson Browne: ‘He Was One of the Most Gifted Singers of the Last 50 Years’

When asked who among Gregg Allman’s musician peers were his closest friends, the singer’s manager, Michael Lehman, singled out Jackson Browne. Their friendship dated back to the late 1960s, when both were unknown and struggling teenaged musicians in Los Angeles, and continued up until Allman’s death on Saturday: On Allman’s forthcoming final album, “Southern Blood,” the two duet on Browne’s “Song for Adam,” and also, Lehman says, “Very close to the end, he and Jackson were in communication a lot because they were working on ‘A Song for Adam,’ and Jackson wanted to be there for Gregg.”

On Tuesday, Browne posted a remembrance of his friend on his Facebook page.