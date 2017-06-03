Gregg Allman Funeral Attended by Bandmates, Cher, Jimmy Carter

Gregg Allman was laid to rest at a private funeral surrounded by friends and family in Macon, Ga. on Saturday afternoon. The iconic rock singer passed away on May 27 due to complications from live cancer. While the ceremony itself was private, hundreds of fans were allowed to overlook Rose Hill Cemetery and surrounding streets to pay their respects.

Among the mourners were Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts, Allman’s ex-wife Cher, former President Jimmy Carter, and many other musicians who worked with the singer over the course of his illustrious career.

In lieu of wearing their formal, funeral blacks, about 100 of Allman’s closest loved ones were asked by his estate to wear jeans to honor his southern roots during the ceremony at Snow’s Memorial Chapel.

Eulogies were delivered by his children Devon, Layla, and Delilah Island, his niece Galadrielle, his oldest friend Chank Middleton, and his manager Michael Lehmen.

Allman is now buried right beside his brother Duane Allman, who died in 1971 in a motorcycle accident, and former Allman Brothers bassist Berry Oakley, who died in a similar crash a year later in ’72. His mother’s ashes will soon be buried there as well.