Musicians React to Gregg Allman’s Death: ‘Words Are Impossible’

Southern rock icon Gregg Allman died at age 69 on Saturday, leaving the music world without one of its central pioneers. The singer-songwriter was integral to the shaping of modern music, so naturally, many musicians are currently mourning his passing.

The Allman Brothers Band confirmed the news they had lost a member on , saying, “It is with deep sadness we announce that Gregg Allman … passed away peacefully at his home.”

It is with deep sadness we announce that Gregg Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away peacefully at his home pic.twitter.com/8g0pAT3kky — Allman Brothers Band (@allmanbrothers) May 27, 2017

Allman’s ex-wife Cher was also one of the first to voice her sorrow on social media, lovingly referring to he as “Gui Gui.”

IVE TRIED…

WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI💔

FOREVER,

CHOOCH💋 — Cher (@cher) May 27, 2017

Fellow music legends like Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, and Peter Frampton also paid their respects to Allman online.

Rest in peace Greg Allman peace and love to all the family 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎵🎶🎵☮️🌺🌹 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 27, 2017

So sad to hear Gregg Allman passed away I admire him so much & had the honour of jamming wth him recently. A gentle soul with so much soul. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) May 27, 2017

Eternal love and life to Gregg Allman. 🌹 RIP 🌹 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 27, 2017

Etheridge even posted a pic of the pair:

He showed me his tattoos… his voice…. his soul. #GreggAllman pic.twitter.com/pGhgyhjcMV — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 27, 2017

Allman was especially beloved by the country community, as can been seen by Charlie Daniels, Keith Urban, and Travis Tritt’s tributes.

My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman. Blessings and peace to all the Allman family. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) May 27, 2017

Just got the word

Greg Allman has passed away

Rest in peace brother

You were the best

Dixie had

You will be missed — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) May 27, 2017

I'm so very saddened to hear of the passing of rock & blues legend Gregg Allman. He was such a huge influence on me. https://t.co/rSbHdmj5yp — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 27, 2017

Even non-musicians like Cameron Crowe and Jeanine Pirro honored Allman for his contributions to pop culture.

Thank you @GreggAllman… for the inspiration, and for those many holy nights on stage. pic.twitter.com/FV6Qn5zXeE — Cameron Crowe (@CameronCrowe) May 27, 2017

So sad… Gregg Allman. RIP… I'm eating a peach in your honor. pic.twitter.com/qj7Q7oOSJW — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) May 27, 2017

It is currently unknown what caused the singer’s death. As recently as April 24, reports surfaced claiming Allman was in hospice. However, his manager denied those reports to Variety, which Allman then substantiated in a Facebook post.

Married and divorced six times, Allman is survived by three sons and two daughters, all by different mothers. Four of the children are professional musicians.