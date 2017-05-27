Musicians React to Gregg Allman’s Death: ‘Words Are Impossible’

Southern rock icon Gregg Allman died at age 69 on Saturday, leaving the music world without one of its central pioneers. The singer-songwriter was integral to the shaping of modern music, so naturally, many musicians are currently mourning his passing.
The Allman Brothers Band confirmed the news they had lost a member on Twitter, saying, “It is with deep sadness we announce that Gregg Allman … passed away peacefully at his home.”
Allman’s ex-wife Cher was also one of the first to voice her sorrow on social media, lovingly referring to he as “Gui Gui.”
Fellow music legends like Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, and Peter Frampton also paid their respects to Allman online.
Etheridge even posted a pic of the pair:
Allman was especially beloved by the country community, as can been seen by Charlie Daniels, Keith Urban, and Travis Tritt’s tributes.
Even non-musicians like Cameron Crowe and Jeanine Pirro honored Allman for his contributions to pop culture.
It is currently unknown what caused the singer’s death. As recently as April 24, reports surfaced claiming Allman was in hospice. However, his manager denied those reports to Variety, which Allman then substantiated in a Facebook post.
Married and divorced six times, Allman is survived by three sons and two daughters, all by different mothers. Four of the children are professional musicians.