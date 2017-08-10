Green Day, Manager Pat Magnarella Part After 21 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Green Day has parted ways with Pat Magnarella, the band’s manager since 1996, Variety has learned. According to a source, the trio — comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre Cool — is set to sign with Jonathan Daniel at Crush Music, home to Sia, Fall Out Boy, and Lorde, among others.

Reached by Variety, Magnarella had no comment.

Green Day first started working with Encinitas, Calif.-based Magnarella in 1996, two years after releasing the breakthrough, multi-platinum album, “Dookie.” Over the band’s career, Green Day would release 12 studio albums selling more than 30 million copies in the United States, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Multiple Green Day singles have topped the Modern Rock chart, including “Longview,” “Basket Case,” “When I Come Around,” “Minority,” and “Holiday.” “American Idiot,” the song and the album, released in 2004, was another such hit, winning a Grammy Award in 2005 for best rock album and record of the year in 2006 for “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.” It would also spawn a Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

Magnarella served as a producer on several Green Day projects, including the cast album for “American Idiot,” and also ran Armstrong’s independent label Adeline Records. Over the years, PMM’s roster has included AFI and the Davey Havok-fronted offshoot Dreamcar, the Goo Goo Dolls, and the All-American Rejects.

Daniel founded Crush in 2003 and has grown its management roster to include Train, Courtney Love, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Panic! at the Disco, Weezer (who Magnarella represented at the time of their debut “Blue” album), and Kiesza. Crush also represents writers and producers and houses a publishing arm and a label.

Daniel was not immediately available for comment.