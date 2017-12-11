You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir and Phil Lesh Announce First-Ever Tour as a Duo

Jem Aswad

Grateful Dead
CREDIT: Alan Heyman/REX/Shutterstock

More than 50 years into their career there isn’t much the members of the Grateful Dead haven’t done, but Bob Weir and Phil Lesh can cross one more thing off of their bucket list: The two will embark upon their first-ever tour as a duo, according to Relix.  The two founding members will play a short series of two-night runs in March, beginning at New York’s Radio Music Music Hall and continuing with dates at Boston’s Wang Center and Chicago’s Chicago Theatre. The absence of dates in the band’s home state of California suggests that more may be added. Weir announced the tour Sunday on SiriusXM’s “Tales From the Golden Road” show. Weir said he expected guests to join the pair on the tour.

Those weeks will be exceptionally busy for Weir, as the three Dead and Company dates that were postponed last week due to John Mayer’s emergency appendectomy have been rescheduled for Feb. 24, 26 and 27.

The pair have played together occasionally since the Dead’s “Fare Thee Well” shows in 2015, but have generally focused on Dead and Company (for Weir) and Lesh’s Terrapin Family Band, which has dates scheduled in February and later in March. These shows, however, will makr the first time in the band’s history that the two have performed as a duo.

Bob Weir & Phil Lesh Tour Dates:
March 2 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
March 3 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
March 7 Boston, MA – Wang Theatre
March 8 Boston, MA – Wang Theatre
March 10 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
March 11 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

 

 

