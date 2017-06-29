Grateful Dead ‘Meet-Up’ Brings 1989 Concert to Movie Theaters on Jerry Garcia’s 75th Birthday

A 1989 Grateful Dead concert at Washington D.C.’s RFK Stadium will headline the 7th annual “Gratfeful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies” at theaters nationwide on Aug. 1. The one-night-only screening, presented by Fathom Events and Rhino Entertainment, commemorates what would have been Jerry Garcia’s 75th birthday.

Highlights of the July 12, 1989 RFK show include the set-one opener “Touch Of Grey,” two songs with Bruce Hornsby sitting in (“Sugaree,” and “Man Smart [Woman Smarter]”), and one of the only filmed versions of “Black Muddy River.”

The “Meet-Up” follows a theatrical showing of “The Grateful Dead Movie” earlier this year.

Fathom Events operates in 450 select movie theaters via its own Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). Fans can find participating cinemas on the Fathom Events website.

Watch a 30-second trailer for “Meet-Up” below: