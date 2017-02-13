While musical artists from across the nation poured into Los Angeles for the 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday, the Staples Center wasn’t their only stop. Check out Variety‘s insider report on the most star-studded parties of Grammy Week 2017 below:

Delta Airlines Kickoff Party:

Halsey performs inside the Delta Airlines party for first-time nominees. To/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Delta Airlines hosted its Grammy Awards party for first-time nominees on Thursday at the new Beauty & Essex in Hollywood. Those in attendance included Halsey, Andy Grammer, olympian Gabby Douglas, Kandi Burruss, and “Orange Is the New Black” star Adrienne C. Moore.

While inside, guests enjoyed a myriad of snacks and drinks, including shrimp tempura sliders, avocado toast, and specialty cocktails. The evening then tuned into a concert with a special performance from Grammy nominee Halsey, who performed songs from her album “Badlands.”

Halsey, who is a first-time nominee for the song “Closer” with The Chainsmokers, is no stranger to speaking her mind. She hopes that musicians continue to stand up against the injustices minorities are facing right now in America.

“I hope people speak to their marginalized fans. That’s all I could ever ask for,” Halsey said. “I know that a lot of artists can spin their brand to appeal to the misfits — [these artists] serve as a beacon of hope and as a light to people who feel like they don’t belong anywhere. If you’re not speaking up for those fans, then you’re just using them.” – Arya Roshanian

2017 MusiCares Tom Petty Tribute:

Stevie Nicks performs on stage with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Tom Petty, whose music is the soundtrack to many baby boomers’ lives, “burst into our music consciousness 40 years ago and never let go,” said MusiCares Foundation president and CEO Neil Portnow as the charity honored the rocker on Friday at a standing room-only hall at L.A.’s Convention Center. Read the full story on the MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute to Petty here.

The Recording Academy and Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala:

Clive Davis walks the carpet with Jennifer Hudson before his famous annual bash. Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

BET Networks chair Debra L. Lee was the marquee honoree at Saturday night’s pre-Grammy gala, but the starry Clive Davis-hosted event ended up being just as much a tribute to Joni Mitchell, who made one of her first public appearances since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015. Read the full story on the Recording Academy and Davis’ annual pre-Grammy party here.

Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph munch on pizza at the WMG party. Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The party was hoppin’ ‘till late in the evening over at the Warner Bros. Records Grammy after-party at Milk Studios in Hollywood. Twenty One Pilots vocalist Tyler Joseph stopped to tell Variety that he didn’t plan out ahead of time which pair of underwear he’d show to the world if he and bandmate Josh Dun won their first Grammy.“My girlfriend’s a big fan of my legs,” Joseph explained. “But I just grabbed whatever I ended up wearing.” The duo was later seen inside the party chowing down on pizza. Rita Ora played host for the evening, introducing electrifying performances by Grammy nominees Gallant and Kehlani, as well as a high-energy set by trumpeter Spencer Ludwig. A very pregnant Ciara held court in the banqueting room with husband Russell Wilson, who we saw make a beeline for Martina Navratilova when he spotted the tennis great across the room before bringing her over to meet his wife. – Jeremy Blacklow

Warner Music Group CEO Cameron Strang and Chester Bennington. Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Universal Music Group Party:

Katy Perry at the Universal Music Group party after the awards ceremony ends. Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

After performing her latest song, “Chained to the Rhythm,” in tandem with Skip Marley, Bob Marley’s grandson, Katy Perry was among the stars who retired to the Universal Grammys after-party, following an emotional ceremony. During her performance, Perry wore a white jumpsuit with an armband that read “PERSIST” on it, however, the singer was in a more relaxed, schmoozing mood at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown L.A. Perry camped out near a buffet in a corner — with her bodyguards forming an intimidating perimeter around her — and chatted with Youtube star and singer Troye Sivan, before making a quiet exit through a back door. Also among the guests at the darkened-theater-turned-artsy-nightclub were Keith Urban, Ne-Yo, and Don Cheadle, who headed straight for one of the venue’s seemingly countless bars. – Will Thorne