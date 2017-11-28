How to Watch the Grammy Awards Nominations

The Recording Academy will announce the 2018 Grammy Awards nominations on Tuesday morning.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Andra Day will kick off the announcement by revealing the nominees in the four general field categories: best new artist, record of the year, song of the year, and album of the year.

Though the nominations were previously live-streamed on the Grammys website, this year’s broadcast will only be available on “CBS This Morning” at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

Immediately following, the Recording Academy will release nominations across all 84 categories on the Grammys site and on social media platforms.

Kendrick Lamar‘s “DAMN” and Ed Sheeran’s “Division” are expected to sweep the nominations, while Lorde, Bruno Mars, Harry Styles, Jay-Z, and SZA are also likely contenders.

Leading candidates in the best new artist category include Khalid, Julia Michaels, Alessia Cara, Logic, Noah Cyrus, Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, Rae Sremmurd, and Kodak Black.

As for song and record of the year, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” Lamar’s “Humble,” and Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” could all get nods, along with Kesha’s “Praying,” Styles’ “Sign of the Times,” Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes,” and Childish Gambino’s “Redbone.”

The 60th Grammy Awards will air live from New York’s Madison Square Garden Jan. 28 on CBS.