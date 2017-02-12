Despite being shut out of the major categories at the 2017 Grammys, David Bowie and his album “Blackstar” were honored by the Recording Academy with several wins during the pre-show portion of the ceremony.

Bowie, who died in January 2016, and “Blackstar” won four Grammys for best rock performance, best alternative music album, best engineered album, non-classical and best recording package. The artist’s fifth and final nomination for best rock song is still pending.

The winners who accepted for “Blackstar” uniformly praised the late musician’s artistic vision and ability to inspire others to deliver their best work. He was also remembered for having a sharp sense of humor, even while in failing health.

Although he received a Grammy lifetime achievement award in 2006 and an award for best music film in 1985, Bowie’s work was widely overlooked by the academy during his lifetime. Remarkably, this posthumous victory marks Bowie’s first wins in musical categories.

In his predictions for the 2017 Grammys, Variety‘s Andrew Barker anticipated Bowie’s early run: “Expect to see voters make up for its absence in the top slots,” he wrote.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards — hosted by James Corden — are filmed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and broadcast live on CBS.