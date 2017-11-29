Poll: Who Will Win Album of the Year at the Grammys?

The nominations are in: as of Tuesday morning, we know which albums are in the running for the top prize at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Jay-Z led the nominations at the 60th annual Grammys with eight, including one in the album of the year category for his “4:44,” which was also nominated for best rap album. Among his competition is Kendrick Lamar, who scored seven nods and whose “DAMN.” is a solid bet for album of the year.

Childish Gambino’s latest album “Awaken, My Love!” adds to the hip-hop-centric category this year. Bruno Mars’ smash hit “24K Magic” and Lorde — the only woman in the category with her “Melodrama” — round out the album of the year nominees.

Adele’s “25” took album of the year for the 2017 Grammys (a shock over Beyonce’s “Lemonade” that even she acknowledged in her acceptance speech). Taylor Swift’s “1989” won for 2016, preceded by Beck’s “Morning Phase.”

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from New York’s Madison Square Garden on CBS Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. Who will win this big category? Will Jay-Z sweep the awards with the headline-making “4:44”? Will Lamar’s “DAMN.” ride the critical success to awards glory? Or will Childish Gambino, Mars, or Lorde take the prize? Weigh in below.