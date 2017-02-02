Chance the Rapper, Little Big Town, and Sturgill Simpson are among the performers added to the growing Grammys lineup, the Recording Academy announced on Thursday.

William Bell and Gary Clark Jr. will also join the long list of performers that includes Adele, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

On Tuesday, the Academy announced that Maren Morris and Alicia Keys will play together, Anderson .Paak will join A Tribe Called Quest and Dave Grohl, and the Weeknd will team up with Daft Punk.

Chance is nominated for seven awards this year, including best new artist, while Simpson is nominated for album of the year for “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.” Country quartet Little Big Town is a two-time Grammy winner. Bell is up for two awards this year, and Clark Jr. also has two noms to his name. The latter holds one trophy for best traditional R&B performance in 2014. The show is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Ben Winston is a producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

The 2017 Grammys, hosted by James Corden at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will air Feb. 12 on CBS.