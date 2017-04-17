The Grammy Museum and Grammy Foundation today announced that the two organizations are merging in an effort to become, as a statement says, “the leading educational institution dedicated to broadening the historical and cultural significance of music.” The Grammy Museum Foundation will highlight both organizations’ initiatives in preservation, education, exhibitions, and public programming.

Scott Goldman, previously vice president of the Foundation and MusiCares, has been appointed executive director of the newly expanded museum. Bob Santelli, the museum’s original and previous executive director, will transition into the newly created position of founding executive director, and will focus on market expansion and business strategy and development.

The move was approved earlier this year by The Recording Academy and AEG, under which the Museum was developed as a joint partnership in 2008, as well as by the respective Boards of each organization.

“Both the Grammy Museum and Grammy Foundation have done such truly remarkable work as individual organizations that we started to think about what we could achieve together,” Neil Portnow, President/CEO of The Recording Academy, said in a statement. “This integration will allow us to combine our resources and the expertise of our dedicated staffs to increase the impact of our shared vision: to cultivate a greater understanding of the history and cultural significance of music, inspire its appreciation, and advance its future.”

“We are all very proud of the incredible work that the Grammy Museum and the Grammy Foundation have done to advance the role of music in our culture,” said AEG president/CEO Dan Beckerman. “By joining together, they will have an even greater ability to create innovative exhibits and programs that tell important stories and engage new audiences. We would like to thank Bob Santelli and his team for their hard work over the past 10 years in making the Grammy Museum a world-class institution and we welcome Scott Goldman to the Museum as it begins this important new chapter in its history.”

In addition, the Museum’s deputy executive director, Rita George, has been promoted to chief operating officer. Wayne Zahner will serve as chief financial officer and Michael Sticka will serve as controller for the Grammy Museum Foundation.

According to press release, in the past year the Grammy Foundation has provided 20 grants, totaling $300,000, to facilitate a wide range of research, archiving, and preservation projects. Since 2010, the Foundation has awarded more than $1,000,000 in cash grants to more than 600 schools around the country. Since opening, the Museum has curated more than 60 exhibits and hosted more than 650 public programs, including artist interviews, live performances, film screenings, lectures, and continuing education classes.