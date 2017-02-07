From daytime panels to late-night bashes, the top recording artists will be celebrated all around town for their achievements ahead of this year’s Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. The Recording Academy and more organizations will provide the schmoozing and boozing for the musically inclined with a series of events surrounding the ceremony, which is set to draw the likes of Beyoncé, Adele, Jack White, Tom Petty, Carrie Underwood, and John Legend. After taping wraps, singers, songwriters, and execs will rock on to their respective label parties for more.

Check out our ultimate list of Grammy-related events below:

Wednesday, Feb. 8

The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing Celebration

The Village Studios

12-time Grammy winner Jack White is the man of the night at this year’s event, which will also be celebrating its milestone tenth year. The White Stripes founder will receive a night of kudos for his ongoing support of the arts and his resume of recorded music. White joins the ranks of past honorees like Quincy Jones, Nile Rodgers, Rick Rubin, and Neil Young.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Spotify Grammy Party for Best New Artists Nominees

The Belasco Theater

The music service will be throwing a private soiree in celebration of the Grammy nominees in the best new artist category. Guests can expect for the Chainsmokers and Maren Morris to headline the fete with an after-party to follow.

Whole Planet Foundation pre-Grammy Showcase and Benefit

OHM Nightclub

Katey Sagal performs on stage with the Reluctant Apostles at this benefit concert, which will also feature Grammy nominees Rene Marie, Kris Kristofferson, and La Santa Cecilia as well as a performance by Givers and Takers.

Fox Rothschild LLP’s 5th Annual Grammy

The London Hotel – 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Fox Rothschild LLP’s Entertainment Practice will host its fifth annual party to celebrate Grammy winners of the past and present in West Hollywood.

Delta’s Annual Grammy Celebration

Dream Hollywood –7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Delta Airlines kicks off Grammy Week with a performance from first-time Grammy nominee Anderson .Paak, A Tribe Called Quest, and Dave Grohl. The event toasts to new nominees at the soon-to-be-opened Dream Hollywood hotel. (Invite-only.)

Essence Black Women in Music

Neuehouse Hollywood – 7:30 p.m.

Erykah Badu celebrates the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Baduizm. Guests will be brushing shoulders with the likes of Issa Rae, Chance the Rapper, Janelle Monae, and Ava DuVernay at this eighth annual celebration, sponsored by Lincoln.

Friday, Feb. 10

2017 MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute

Los Angeles Convention Center

Tom Petty will be honored by the foundation. Grammy-winning artists, including Foo Fighters, Don Henley, Norah Jones, Kings of Leon, Randy Newman, Stevie Nicks, and Lucinda Williams are slated for tribute performances, while Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will close the show.

Saturday, Feb. 11

UMG Artist Showcase

The Theatre at the Ace Hotel ­– 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Universal Music Group will hold its annual Artist Showcase on the eve of the big event. Presented by Citi and American Airlines, the event is based around surprise performances. Past artists who have grace the stage include Demi Lovato, DNCE, the Weeknd, Sam Smith, Keith Urban, Ariana Grande, and Lorde.

BMI Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of “How I Wrote That Song”

1OAK LA – 4 p.m. (Doors open at 3 p.m.)

BMI continues its tradition to inspire aspiring songwriters with a conversation featuring the music industry’s most talented and Grammy-nominated writers, producers, and artists. This year’s panelists include Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Alex Da Kid, Dallas Davidson, Lauren Christy, and DJ Mannie Fresh as the evening’s special musical guest.

Soho Sounds: LA

648 S. Broadway – 9 p.m.

In their first Grammy-related event, Soho House & Co. will takeover downtown Los Angeles for a night of live performances from best new artist nominee Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, in addition to a DJ set from Kaytranada.

Primary Wave 11th Annual Pre-Grammy Party

The London Hotel – 7 p.m until 11 p.m.

With a confirmed guest list that includes CeeLo Green, Brandy, Charli XCX, and Melissa Etheridge, the party is already set to be one worth attending. Along with all the star-gazing, guests can be enjoy hors d’oeuvres and specialty Smirnoff cocktails.

Clive Davis and the Recording Academy’s Pre-Grammy Gala

The Beverly Hilton

It’s been known as the place to be on Grammy eve! The Recording Academy and Clive Davis join forces yet again for a night before bash in Beverly Hills. This year, the event will give high honors to BET Networks chairman and CEO Debra L. Lee for her significant contributions to the music industry.

Sunday, Feb. 12

59th Annual Grammy Awards

STAPLES Center – 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

James Corden hosts this year’s ceremony with artists like Adele, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, and Beyonce – twins and all – in the audience. Live performance pairings at the televised special event will include the Weeknd and Daft Punk, Alicia Keys, and Maren Morris, as well as Anderson .Paak, A Tribe Called Quest, and Dave Grohl. Grammy’s will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

2017 City Gala

Walt Disney Music Hall – 7 p.m.

John Travolta will serve as the keynote speaker at this event, which immediately follows the Grammy Awards. Sponsored by Entrepreneur Magazine and Virgin Galactic, the second annual gala is set to recognize seasoned members of the philanthropic community and raises funds for nonprofits. Quincy Jones will be honored for his efforts with a lifetime achievement award.

UMG Party

The Theatre at The Ace Hotel ­– 8:30 p.m.

Universal Music Group will have its annual Grammy after-party, presented by Citi and American Airlines, immediately following the ceremony.

Warner Music Group Grammy After-Party

Milk Studios ­– 9 p.m

This year’s party includes performances by Gallant, Kehlani, and Spencer Ludwig. Musical guests are set to hit the stage at 9:30 p.m.

(Pictured above: Republic Records CEO Monte Lipman, Zendaya, Republic Records Group president Charlie Walk, and Ariana Grande)