Kicking off the 59th Grammy Awards’ Premiere Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown L.A., the original cast recording for the revival of “The Color Purple” was named best musical theater album.

John Williams won score for visual media for his work on “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Justin Timberlake’s hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” from the soundtrack to DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls,” prevailed for song written for visual media.

Comedian Margaret Cho, a nominee for comedy album, is hosting the marathon non-televised awards presentation ceremony, which will dispense some 75 trophies. It’s streaming live on Grammy.com and CBS.com

Jonathan Barnbrook won for recording package for his art direction work on David Bowie’s final album, “Blackstar.” He paid tribute to the late superstar as a consummate artist who encouraged everyone around him to do their best work.

“Blackstar” also won the engineering trophy for non-classical album.

The afternoon awards session prefaces the evening ceremony at Staples Center; awards in nine other categories – including the top slots of album, record and song of the year and best new artist – will be handed out during the live 8 p.m. (ET) CBS telecast.

