Listen to the Five Original Songs Nominated for a Golden Globe

Nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globes were announced Monday morning, and along with nods for the year’s best in film was recognition for their musical accompaniments.

Among those acknowledged in the original song category were Nick Jonas (“Ferdinand”), Mariah Carey (“The Star”), and Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”). Songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who took home last year’s prize for “City of Stars” from “La La Land,” also scored a nom for “The Greatest Showman.”

Seth Meyers will host the 2018 ceremony from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7. The Golden Globes will air live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. The full list of 2018 Golden Globe nominations can be seen here.

Here are the five best original song nominees:

“Home” From “Ferdinand”

The music by Jonas, Justin Tranter, and Nick Monson and lyrics by Jonas and Tranter scores 20th Century Fox’s animated comedy based on the children’s book of a loving and non-violent bull.

“Mighty River” From “Mudbound”

Off the soundtrack of “Mudbound,” a period drama that follows the lives of two families — one black and one white — after World War II, the emotional song was written by Blige, Raphael Saadiq, and Taura Stinson with music from Saadiq.

“Remember Me” From “Coco”

The heartfelt and upbeat lullaby from Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” was written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

“The Star” From “The Star”

Carey and Marc Shaiman wrote the music and lyrics for “The Star,” the title track off Sony’s animated Christian comedy.

“This Is Me” From “The Greatest Showman”

From the duo behind the music of “La La Land” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” Pasek and Paul earned their second consecutive nod for the powerful track from “The Greatest Showman.”