Music World Pays Tribute to ‘Legend’ Glen Campbell: ‘An Incredible Musician and Even Better Person’

The country world mourned the loss of musician Glen Campbell, following his death Tuesday at the age of 81. Fellow musicians, friends, and fans took to social media to give their condolences to the late singer and his family, and also celebrate his legacy.

Campbell’s official Twitter and website confirmed his death on Tuesday. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announced the passing of Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81.”

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81 https://t.co/zSv4RqjK4H — Glen Campbell (@GlenCampbell) August 8, 2017

The musician’s daughter, Ashley Campbell, posted a picture with her hand locked with her fathers on Instagram and captioned the post, “Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love.”

Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love. A post shared by Ashley Campbell (@ashcambanjo) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

“Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away,” Blake Shelton tweeted. “My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family.”

Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 8, 2017

“Thank you Glen Campbell for the artistry, grave and class you brought to country music,” Brad Paisley shared. “You were a shining light in so many ways.”

Thank you @GlenCampbell for the artistry, grace & class you brought to country music. You were a shining light in so many ways. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 8, 2017

“I’m very broken up to hear about my friend Glen Campbell. An incredible musician and an even better person. I’m at a loss. Love & Mercy,” wrote Brian Wilson.

I'm very broken up to hear about my friend Glen Campbell. An incredible musician and an even better person. I'm at a loss. Love & Mercy. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 8, 2017

Terri Clark wrote, “The great Glen Campbell has taken his guitar and iconic voice to the other side, to play in an Angel band. We will miss you Glen.”

The great @GlenCampbell has taken his guitar and iconic voice to the other side, to play in an Angel band. We will miss you Glen.. #RIP — Terri Clark (@TerriClarkMusic) August 8, 2017

“We lost a music legend today,” wrote Rascal Flatts. “Rest in peace, Glen Campbell. Sending love and prayers to his family.”

We lost a music legend today. Rest in peace, Glen Campbell. Sending love and prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/CqW5eMFXAF — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) August 8, 2017

The official Twitter account for BBC Radio 2’s Bob Harris Country announced that they would have a special tribute program to the country rock legend Glen Campbell.

Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta, who executive-produced the 2014 documentary “Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me” penned the following tribute: “Everyone at the Big Machine Label Group is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our friend Glen Campbell. Glen was a superstar of the highest order and a multi-threat talent as a singer, entertainer, world-class guitar virtuoso, actor and, of course, a great family man.

“Glen and his family so bravely chose to publicly share their fight with Alzheimer’s through the James Keach-produced ‘I’ll Be Me’ documentary which helped engage millions of people who face the realities of this terrible disease. We were honored to release his final recordings on the Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated ‘I’ll Be Me’ soundtrack, produced by our very own Julian Raymond.

Even in his final act, Glen’s star touched so many.”

Kyle Young, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO wrote: “Had Glen Campbell only played guitar and never voiced a note, he would have spent a lifetime as one of America’s most consequential recording musicians. Had he never played guitar and only sung, his voice would rank with American music’s most riveting, expressive, and enduring. He left indelible marks as a musician, a singer, and an entertainer, and he bravely shared his incalculable talent with adoring audiences even as he fought a cruel and dread disease. To all of us who heard and loved his soulful music, he was a delight.”

Read more tributes below:

Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you, Glen! pic.twitter.com/LQFEWA42lF — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 8, 2017

Tribute programme Glen Campbell At The BBC tomorrow night 23.00 @BBCRadio2 & special tribute from @WhisperingBob on Thursday. https://t.co/XBgbp2q5NX — Bob Harris Country (@BHarrisCountry) August 8, 2017

Huge loss in the world of music today. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell. https://t.co/vexA1kYixX — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 8, 2017

RIP Glen Campbell One of the best. #RhinestoneCowboy pic.twitter.com/OjKsZNa8Lk — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 8, 2017

Rest in peace, #GlenCampbell. Thanks for the years of music & entertainment. You will be deeply missed. – Team Doors https://t.co/4yrZpg27Ed — The Doors (@TheDoors) August 8, 2017

Besides being an amazing solo artist, Glen Campbell was also a genius studio musician – as part… https://t.co/PF0q9pdutd — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 8, 2017

Rest in peace, Rhinestone Cowboy. You are a true country music legend, and you will be missed. 🙏 @GlenCampbell pic.twitter.com/Hmrrd7Hvtc — CMT (@CMT) August 8, 2017

RIP my dear old friend Glen Campbell. Music has lost a giant of a man & a talent. I shall be forever grateful for everything he did for me. — Anne Murray (@annemurray1) August 8, 2017