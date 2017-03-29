George Michael was laid to rest on Wednesday, over three months after his death at age 53 last Christmas.

A statement on behalf of his family read:

“We can confirm that the funeral of the singer George Michael took place today. Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved Son, Brother and Friend.

George Michael’s family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support. We ask that the family’s wish for privacy be respected so that they can continue to live their lives privately, away from any media intrusion.”

The Mirror reported that Michael’s Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley, Pepsi DeMacque, Martin Kemp, and Kate Moss were among the mourners. Michael’s lover, Fadi Fawaz, was also reportedly at Highgate Cemetery in North London for the service.

A coroner report released earlier this month revealed that Michael died of natural causes.

“As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries,” coroner Darren Salter said in a statement.

As there was no need for an inquest, the funeral was able to proceed.

The late singer has been mourned by fans worldwide. While performing a tribute at the 2017 Grammys in February, Adele stopped and restarted, saying, “I can’t mess this up for him.” Coldplay paid tribute to Michael at the Brit Awards shortly after.