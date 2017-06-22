Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to Play Inaugural Concert at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium

On October 12, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will play the first concert at Atlanta’s new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. ET

“Two of Arthur Blank’s goals for Mercedes-Benz Stadium were to create premiere home venues for the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC, and to attract the best in sports and entertainment to Atlanta,” says Steve Cannon, chief executive officer of AMB Group. “We’ve succeeded in securing the premiere sporting events in America and now have the top-selling solo artist of the 20th century, Garth Brooks, coming to Atlanta to showcase the stadium as an elite music venue. We could not be more pleased to have Garth set this milestone in the stadium.”

“I’m thrilled to be back in Atlanta and honored to play the first concert in Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” says Brooks. “I’ve visited the stadium twice in the last month and all I can say is – the fans are going to love it; it’s truly one-of-a-kind. We’re going to create a special experience the fans will never forget and I can’t wait to light that place up this fall!”

Garth Brooks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was booked by Marcie Allen at MAC Presents, and Rob Beckham of William Morris Endeavor Entertainment Nashville, in partnership with Tim Zulawski at AMB Sports + Entertainment.