Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to Play Inaugural Concert at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Senior Music Editor @jemaswad
Garth Brooks WME
Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

On October 12, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will play the first concert at Atlanta’s new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. ET

“Two of Arthur Blank’s goals for Mercedes-Benz Stadium were to create premiere home venues for the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC, and to attract the best in sports and entertainment to Atlanta,” says Steve Cannon, chief executive officer of AMB Group. “We’ve succeeded in securing the premiere sporting events in America and now have the top-selling solo artist of the 20th century, Garth Brooks, coming to Atlanta to showcase the stadium as an elite music venue. We could not be more pleased to have Garth set this milestone in the stadium.”

Related

Garth Brooks WME

Garth Brooks Inks Exclusive Streaming Deal With Amazon Music

“I’m thrilled to be back in Atlanta and honored to play the first concert in Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” says Brooks. “I’ve visited the stadium twice in the last month and all I can say is – the fans are going to love it; it’s truly one-of-a-kind.  We’re going to create a special experience the fans will never forget and I can’t wait to light that place up this fall!”

Garth Brooks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was booked by Marcie Allen at MAC Presents, and Rob Beckham of William Morris Endeavor Entertainment Nashville, in partnership with Tim Zulawski at AMB Sports + Entertainment.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad