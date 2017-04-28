Fyre Festival Organizer Billy McFarland Announces Make-Up Dates for 2018, Admits ‘We Were Overwhelmed’

The Fyre Festival, an attempt at a two-weekend luxury music festival in the Bahamas that fell apart in a mess of poor organization on Thursday, has been postponed. Instead of a plush weekend in the sun with music from Migos, Major Lazer, and Blink-182, concertgoers were presented with flimsy tents, boxed lunches, and, in some cases, nowhere to stay and long delays in getting off of Exumas, the island where the festival was to be staged.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Friday afternoon, Billy McFarland, 25, a tech entrepreneur who organized the festival with rapper Ja Rule, announced plans for make-up dates at an unspecified location in the U.S. in May 2018, “free for everybody who signed up for this festival,” he said. He said they will donate $1.50 per ticket to the Bahamas Red Cross, and promised, “We will make sure there is infrastructure in place to support us.”

As for this year’s disastrous festival, he said, “The Exumas didn’t have a really great infrastructure — there wasn’t a great way to get guests in here – we were a little bit ambitious. There wasn’t water or sewage. It was almost like we tried building a city out of nothing and it took almost all of our personal resources to make this happen, and everything we had, to make this festival go on.”

The organizers had built two stages and believed they were adequately prepared, but a storm struck on Thursday morning and damaged the tents and water supply. “Guests started to arrive and the most basic function we take for granted in the U.S., we realized, ‘Wow, we can’t do this.’ We were on a rush job to fix everything and guests were arriving and that caused check-in to be delayed. We were overwhelmed and just didn’t have the foresight to solve all these problems.”

Ja Rule was less circumspect Friday. In a statement on Twitter, he said he was “heartbroken,” but also said, “I don’t know how everything went so left, but I’m working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded … I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT.”

McFarland said the guests will all receive refunds and the vendors will be compensated. “We were a little naïve in thinking for the first time we could do this ourselves,” he said. “Next year, we will definitely start earlier. The reality is, we weren’t experienced enough to keep up.”