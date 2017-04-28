The Best Reactions to the Disastrous Fyre Festival

Fyre Festival was hyped up to be the most opulent of all music events, a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience on a private island in the Bahamas.

The concert, which had been promoted by the likes of models Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Baldwin as a weekend of luxury — tickets ranged from $1,000 to $12,000, with some VIP packages as high as $250,000 — turned out to be anything but extravagant. Instead of fancy bungalows and food prepared by celebrity chefs, festival-goers found themselves trapped in airports, sleeping in flimsy tents, and eating boxed lunches.

Scheduled headliners Blink-182 canceled their appearance late Thursday, and other performers, including Pusha-T, Migos, Disclosure, and Major Lazer, are sure to follow.

After chaos ensued and the event was postponed, Twitter responded accordingly, with users sharing outrageous memes comparing the event to a post-apocalyptic nightmare. Some even hypothesized that the mess was a social experiment to help wealthy millennials understand the severity of the refugee crisis.

Ja Rule, who organized the fest with investor Billy McFarland, responded to the criticism, saying he was “heartbroken at this moment.” Although he stressed that the debacle wasn’t his fault, he also took responsibility for the mess. “I’m deeply sorry to everyone who was inconvenienced by this,” he added.

Here are some of the most hilarious tweets about the festival:

Who ever thought this GIF would be back? What was old is new again. 😂 #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/Wr9eWVKL6L — Kierstan (@Kierstan77) April 28, 2017

watch #fyrefestival just be a social experiment to get the "rich" to know what it feels like to be a refugee — Maura (@monbabb) April 28, 2017

#FyreFestival has to be a social experiment. Surely. "How gullible are rich millennials: a case study of the use of influencers in Exuma" — karalena. (@SimplyKaralena) April 28, 2017

Don't worry #fyrefestival, Kendall is bringing Pepsi in the morning — Alex Konrad (@alexrkonrad) April 28, 2017

the view from our tent at #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/yHqthCbF2G — ANTHONY OLIVEIRA (@meakoopa) April 28, 2017

#fyrefestival even asked us to be a sponsor and we were like nah pic.twitter.com/hRmrAVqgfM — RC Cola (@OfficialRCCola) April 28, 2017

This month's hottest new club is #fyrefestival

It's got everything:

Wild dogs

Embassy cooperation

Tent fires

Stolen passports pic.twitter.com/NbHWUZXcf5 — Ehren🌹 (@megalonyx_) April 28, 2017

this is my favorite interaction i've ever seen #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/ihEO1HccAe — rick (@PatMahogna) April 28, 2017

So TGIF & enjoy your low wage jobs today because at least you didn't pay $5k+ to be at lord of the flies train wreck that is #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/YWtrKaqxL8 — Madeline Krebs (@madelinekrebs) April 28, 2017

I can't figure out what #fyrefestival is, but it seems like rich people having a bad time, which I fully support — Ethan (@Paradawg) April 28, 2017

I think one striking thing about #fyrefestival is models on Instagram luring partygoers to their doom like modern-day sirens — Rachel Jane Andelman (@rajandelman) April 28, 2017