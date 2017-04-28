The Best Reactions to the Disastrous Fyre Festival

By

Ja Rule
Zach Hilty/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Fyre Festival was hyped up to be the most opulent of all music events, a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience on a private island in the Bahamas.

The concert, which had been promoted by the likes of models Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Baldwin as a weekend of luxury — tickets ranged from $1,000 to $12,000, with some VIP packages as high as $250,000 — turned out to be anything but extravagant. Instead of fancy bungalows and food prepared by celebrity chefs, festival-goers found themselves trapped in airports, sleeping in flimsy tents, and eating boxed lunches.

Scheduled headliners Blink-182 canceled their appearance late Thursday, and other performers, including Pusha-T, Migos, Disclosure, and Major Lazer, are sure to follow.

After chaos ensued and the event was postponed, Twitter responded accordingly, with users sharing outrageous memes comparing the event to a post-apocalyptic nightmare. Some even hypothesized that the mess was a social experiment to help wealthy millennials understand the severity of the refugee crisis.

Ja Rule, who organized the fest with investor Billy McFarland, responded to the criticism, saying he was “heartbroken at this moment.” Although he stressed that the debacle wasn’t his fault, he also took responsibility for the mess. “I’m deeply sorry to everyone who was inconvenienced by this,” he added.

Here are some of the most hilarious tweets about the festival:

